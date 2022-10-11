Unlocked cars a target for content thieves

Police are seeking video of two suspected car-content thieves in west-end Barrie Monday night. (CTV NEWS) Police are seeking video of two suspected car-content thieves in west-end Barrie Monday night. (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier

It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver