Unlocked cars a target for content thieves

Unlocked vehicles were the targets of two alleged car-content thieves Monday night.

Barrie Police officers were kept busy as they searched for two people who were entering unlocked vehicles and stealing items that had been left in the cars.

Officers attempted to locate a male and female in the Wildwood Trail and Ferndale Drive South area but were unsuccessful.

Although descriptions were limited, police tried to locate the suspects, who were described as male, white, wearing a hoodie (no colour provided), carrying a reusable grocery bag and a female, white with long blonde hair and wearing a light green hoodie.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Barrie police received a call from a pedestrian in the Ardagh Road area who was aware that police were looking for the people responsible for the thefts.

The citizen had located a cell phone in a black protective case, a knife with a red handle and a fancy watch that had been left on a retaining wall at a home located on Ardagh Road.

Police seized the items and are asking the person who owns the property to collect it.

Police are also asking anyone in the area who may have video of the suspects to contact Barrie Const. Mellish at 705-725-7025, extension 2634.

Police believe that there will likely be other victims who may discover that they too, are missing items from their vehicles. Reports of theft can be made online.