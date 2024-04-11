Unlicensed teen accused of stealing car, crashing into parked SUV
A teenager is facing charges after police allege the youth stole a car and crashed it in a south Barrie neighbourhood.
Police say they received a report about a stolen car on Wednesday morning and, a short time later, learned it had been involved in a collision on Country Lane with a vehicle parked on the road.
Officers arrested the 16-year-old of no fixed address.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of vehicle theft, careless driving, driving without a licence, and unlawfully being in a dwelling or house.
The 16-year-old was held for a bail hearing and later released with a future court date.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Former O.J. Simpson lawyer claims evidence showed his client 'was framed'
Alan Dershowitz, ex-lawyer to O.J. Simpson, claims his late client was framed and speaks on the difficulty of advising him over the years.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
10 people rescued after being stuck on Ferris wheel at Toronto's Woodbine Mall
Toronto Fire crews have rescued 10 people who were stuck on board a Ferris wheel at Woodbine Mall after it malfunctioned.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing US$16M from baseball star in sports betting case
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Fatal crash in Caledonia
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Haldimand County.
London
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
'Badly overdue project': Work to demolish Dorchester Road Bridge will close Highway 401 this weekend
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun work to demolish the Dorchester Road Bridge over Highway 401.
-
'Part of something special': London Police Services Board introduces newest deputy chief
Police Services Board Chair Ali Chahbar introduced Hamilton Police Inspector Treena MacSween as deputy chief designate for the London Police Service during a news conference on Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
-
$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs
The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.
-
Police conducting traffic blitzes on these busy Windsor streets
Windsor police are conducting traffic enforcement initiatives at dangerous intersections.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Sudbury photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Appeals court rules Sudbury judge was wrong to reject joint sentencing in impaired driving case
A judge in Sudbury was wrong to reject a joint sentence submission in an impaired driving case, an appeals court has ruled.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo boss will not commit to Trillium Line opening date
The head of OC Transpo says construction continues to progress on the new Trillium Line, but she will not commit to an opening date for the new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
-
You'll soon be able to see these hidden gems at Ingenium's new storage space
Only a small fraction of artifacts at a museum are ever on display, leaving a vast trove hidden from public view. Now, the newly built Ingenium Centre is gearing up to unlock Canada's stories of science and innovation through public access to its one-of-a-kind national collection.
Toronto
-
'What Jennifer Did': New Netflix documentary follows Ontario woman's murder-for-hire case
The story of an Ontario woman who was found to have hired hitmen to murder her parents is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary.
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto, up to 45 mm of rain expected
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, which could see up to 45 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.
-
10 people rescued after being stuck on Ferris wheel at Toronto's Woodbine Mall
Toronto Fire crews have rescued 10 people who were stuck on board a Ferris wheel at Woodbine Mall after it malfunctioned.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Measles case confirmed on a plane that landed in Montreal
A person with measles was on board a flight from Turkey that landed in Montreal on April 3, the Quebec Health Ministry and public health authorities have confirmed.
-
French prime minister to address Quebec legislature today, meet with premier
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is scheduled to address Quebec's legislature this afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
Winnipeg
-
Vehicles seen racing in East St. Paul prior to crash that hospitalized 5: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of an East St. Paul crash on Wednesday evening that sent five people to the hospital.
-
Premier outlines strategy to add 100 new doctors to Manitoba’s health-care system
The province has set a goal of hiring 100 new doctors this year as part of a broader plan to bolster Manitoba’s health-care system.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Calgary
-
Home prices jumped by 15% in Calgary this year, report says
It became a lot more expensive to buy a home in Calgary this year, new data suggests.
-
$1M loss prompts fraud investigation, Calgary man charged: RCMP
A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.
-
'Retro ski vibes': Banff hotel opens after $30M makeover
A historic hotel in Banff is now open to the public after undergoing a $30-million makeover.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Budget adjustment report recommends city further hike 2024 property tax increase by 2.1% to 8.7%
City of Edmonton administration is recommending in a report released Thursday that property taxes rise by 8.7 per cent for 2024, an increase of 2.1 per cent from the 6.6 per cent hike city council approved in November.
-
'It's bonkers': Edmonton MP reacts to Smith's plan to veto federal-municipal deals
Proposed legislation that would allow the Alberta government to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government, including research grants to post-secondary institutions, is being criticized as political interference and red tape.
-
Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.
Regina
-
'A strong signal': Five-year-old captivates Regina City Council with pitch to build waterslide elevator
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
-
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
-
Regina city council approves $35 million housing project, amid opposition from some residents
In an effort to expand city-wide housing options, a zoning change was approved to allow four units per residential lot after being discussed at length at city hall on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Ward 8 councillor Sarina Gersher is not seeking re-election
Saskatoon city councillor for Ward 8, Sarina Gersher, announced Thursday that she will not be running in the upcoming municipal election.
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
Vancouver
-
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
-
Fraudsters impersonating police officers scam senior in New Westminster, NWPD says
Police in New Westminster issued a warning Thursday after they say multiple suspects impersonating police officers defrauded a senior.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
Tiny B.C. town rallies around killer whale calf rescue effort as time ticks away
It's just after 10 a.m., and Yvonne Malanfant has finished brewing a fresh pot of coffee and placing a plate of homemade quesadillas with a side dish of spicy mayonnaise on a table for everybody to share.
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.