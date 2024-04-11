BARRIE
Barrie

    • Unlicensed teen accused of stealing car, crashing into parked SUV

    A police cruiser is pictured in a Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood. (CTV News) A police cruiser is pictured in a Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood. (CTV News)
    Share

    A teenager is facing charges after police allege the youth stole a car and crashed it in a south Barrie neighbourhood.

    Police say they received a report about a stolen car on Wednesday morning and, a short time later, learned it had been involved in a collision on Country Lane with a vehicle parked on the road.

    Officers arrested the 16-year-old of no fixed address.

    The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of vehicle theft, careless driving, driving without a licence, and unlawfully being in a dwelling or house.

    The 16-year-old was held for a bail hearing and later released with a future court date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News