Unlicensed teen accused of stealing car, crashing into parked SUV

A teenager is facing charges after police allege the youth stole a car and crashed it in a south Barrie neighbourhood.

Police say they received a report about a stolen car on Wednesday morning and, a short time later, learned it had been involved in a collision on Country Lane with a vehicle parked on the road.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old of no fixed address.

The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of vehicle theft, careless driving, driving without a licence, and unlawfully being in a dwelling or house.

The 16-year-old was held for a bail hearing and later released with a future court date.