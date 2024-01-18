BARRIE
Barrie

    • Unlicensed 16-year-old girl arrested for impaired driving after collision with sign

    South Simcoe Police (courtesy: @southsimcoeps/Twitter) South Simcoe Police (courtesy: @southsimcoeps/Twitter)
    Police arrested a 16-year-old girl accused of driving impaired following a collision in Bradford over the weekend.

    According to the police report, the teen driver crashed into a sign around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Line 8 and Barrie Street.

    Officers arrived and found the girl uninjured.

    Police say she faces charges of taking a vehicle without consent and driving without a licence.

    The teen from Bradford is also charged with impaired operation, careless driving, and failing to remain.

    Her identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

