Community members are getting a unique First World War experience thanks to the Newmarket Historical Society.



From trench warfare, to artifacts, and even a walk through the welcome back arch, the Coming Home exhibit gives attendees an authentic feel of the First World War. Exhibit Chair Erin Cerenzia says it’s all a tribute to those who fought in the Great War.



"Whether you have a personal tie, your family was a veteran, or not, you can relate to something in this exhibit,” said Cerenzia. “We encourage everyone to come out and come through and experience the exhibit and make that connection to those amazing Newmarket soldiers because we wouldn't be here today without them"



This is the last year for the exhibit as this year's Remembrance Day marks the 100 Anniversary of the end of the First World War.



Community members can visit the interactive exhibit until November 17 at the Old Town Hall.