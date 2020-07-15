Advertisement
Underwater Search and Recovery Unit finds body of canoeist in Pigeon Lake
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:22PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 15, 2020 5:52PM EDT
File image of the OPP Search and Recovery Unit. (Beatrice Vaisman/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The body of a 20-year-old North York resident has been recovered from Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes.
The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) was out looking for the missing canoeist again on Wednesday after police were notified around 9 p.m. on Tuesday of five people who were in a canoe that capsized.
Four of the five occupants were found by a boater shortly after and taken to shore.
Police said none of them were wearing life jackets.
The USRU found the body of the canoeist on Wednesday afternoon.