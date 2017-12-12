

Two-way, hourly GO train service is coming to a section of the Barrie line in the new year.

Beginning Jan. 2, hourly, two-way service will begin on the Barrie line during the midday and evenings between Union Station and Aurora.

"It is exciting to be offering more than 100 new GO Train trips running in both directions between Aurora and Toronto each week. These new trips mean more options for our customers and the opportunity for people to try our service because it meets their schedules,” said Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx.

More morning, afternoon and evening trains are being added to trips between Union and Bradford GO Station.

Metrolinx and the province also announced on Tuesday that hourly GO train service will be coming to the entire Barrie line on weekends, beginning Dec. 30.

Construction to bring all-day, two-way GO train service to Barrie is expected to be done by 2025.