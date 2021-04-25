Advertisement
Two-vehicle collision sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A two vehicle collision has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Sunday afternoon.
Dufferin OPP first tweeted about the incident just before 12 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 89 and County Rd in the Rosmont area.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision. There's no word on the extent of any additional injuries.
OPP say they will be on scene throughout the afternoon. Detours are available at 30 Sideroad and County Road 18, County Road 18 and 5 Sideroad in Mulmur and 89 Sideroad and Mono Adjala Townline.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.