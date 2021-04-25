BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Sunday afternoon.

Dufferin OPP first tweeted about the incident just before 12 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 89 and County Rd in the Rosmont area.

#DufferinOPP is currently on scene a serious collision. The intersection of Hwy 89 and County Rd 18 (Airport Rd) in the Rosmont area has been closed for investigation. Please avoid the area as traffic is being rerouted. Updates to follow when available. ^tp pic.twitter.com/O7hcgniX8I — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 25, 2021

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision. There's no word on the extent of any additional injuries.

***Update***

One party being transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. Expect intersection to be closed for several hours while TCI conducts investigation. Roads detoured at 30 sdrd/county 18, county 18/ 5 sdrd mulmer and 89 and mono adjala townline ^tp — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 25, 2021

OPP say they will be on scene throughout the afternoon. Detours are available at 30 Sideroad and County Road 18, County Road 18 and 5 Sideroad in Mulmur and 89 Sideroad and Mono Adjala Townline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.