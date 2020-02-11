BARRIE -- The OPP have laid criminal charges against two teenage boys in connection to a lockdown at Banting Memorial High School in Alliston last week.

The school was in lockdown last Tuesday, February 4th, after police received reports of two people with a gun.

Police took two males, who cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police say they found an airsoft gun resembling a .357 handgun on one of the males being investigated.

One teen faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and assault.

The other teen is facing a possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose charge.

Police say witnesses at the time described watching the suspect threaten a student with the replica weapon and conceal it in a backpack. That's when the vice principal was notified, and the lockdown was initiated.

Students were told to stay away from the windows and doors during the lockdown as concerned parents lined the sidewalks outside the building, waiting anxiously for word on the situation.

The two teens were released into their parent's custody.

They will be in court to answer to the charges in March.