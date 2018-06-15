Featured
Two taken to hospital in Essa Township crash
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on County Road 21 in Essa, Ont. on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Essa Fire Department/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 12:44PM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Essa Township.
The two-vehicle crash happened on County Road 21, near the 9th Line on Friday morning.
The OPP says two people were taken to Stephenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston with minor injuries.
County Road 21 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.