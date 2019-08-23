

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie police are asking the public for help to track down two men wanted for armed robbery on Thursday.

Police say the pair went into a Roger store at Cedar Pointe Drive around 6 p.m. yesterday armed with guns.

They approached the employee and demanded merchandise, police say.

When the clerk complied, police say the culprits fled the store on foot carrying a Nike duffel bag full of the stolen goods.

Police believe they got into a waiting vehicle in the adjacent plaza.

The first suspect was wearing dark jeans with a dark hoodie and a black mask. He is five-foot-11 or six-feet tall with an average build.

The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie with 'Roots' written on it and baggy pants. He is about six-feet-tall with an average to thin build.

The suspect vehicle is a silver two-door newer model car with tinted windows and low-riding chassis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.