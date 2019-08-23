Featured
Two suspects accused of armed robbery in Barrie
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 3:58PM EDT
Barrie police are asking the public for help to track down two men wanted for armed robbery on Thursday.
Police say the pair went into a Roger store at Cedar Pointe Drive around 6 p.m. yesterday armed with guns.
They approached the employee and demanded merchandise, police say.
When the clerk complied, police say the culprits fled the store on foot carrying a Nike duffel bag full of the stolen goods.
Police believe they got into a waiting vehicle in the adjacent plaza.
The first suspect was wearing dark jeans with a dark hoodie and a black mask. He is five-foot-11 or six-feet tall with an average build.
The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie with 'Roots' written on it and baggy pants. He is about six-feet-tall with an average to thin build.
The suspect vehicle is a silver two-door newer model car with tinted windows and low-riding chassis.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.