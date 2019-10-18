Featured
Two sent to hospital after serious crash on Hwy 26
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 3:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 7:46PM EDT
Highway 26 outside of Barrie has been closed in both directions following a serious crash involving four vehicles on Friday.
The collision happened just before 2:00 p.m. between Carson Road and Glen Echo Drive in Springwater Township.
Sgt. Jason Folz tells CTV News that two people have been taken to a Barrie hospital with undisclosed injuries.
A woman in her 50s has since been airlifted to a Toronto-trauma centre with critical injuries.
The OPP Technical Collision team has been called to investigate the cause of the crash.