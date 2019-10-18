Highway 26 outside of Barrie has been closed in both directions following a serious crash involving four vehicles on Friday.

The collision happened just before 2:00 p.m. between Carson Road and Glen Echo Drive in Springwater Township.

Sgt. Jason Folz tells CTV News that two people have been taken to a Barrie hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A woman in her 50s has since been airlifted to a Toronto-trauma centre with critical injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision team has been called to investigate the cause of the crash.