Two people, including one police officer, hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 26 Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital.
The three-vehicle crash happened between Rainbow Valley Road and Strongville Road around 9 p.m. at the border of Springwater and Clearview townships.
Police say officers arrived to find one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.
Firefighters with the Clearview Fire Department freed the driver from the burning vehicle. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto.
Police say the two other drivers suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.
OPP says one officer, who attempted to control the blaze before fire crews arrived, had to be treated in the hospital for smoke inhalation and was later released.
The area was closed for several hours. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
