    • Two Orillia individuals charged for impaired driving within four hours

    Two individuals have been arrested and charged with impaired driving within four hours in Orillia.

    Orillia OPP says that an officer patrolled the area of West Street South around 8 p.m. Thursday and conducted a traffic stop on a driver who committed a traffic violation.

    A resulting investigation led to the officer arresting and charging a 45-year-old Orillia man with impaired driving.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court later in April. His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

    Just over three hours later, officers were conducting a RIDE program near Highway 11 and Highway 12.

    At around 11:23 p.m., a vehicle entered the program. The driver was demanded to provide a breath sample, but she refused.

    A 33-year-old Orillia woman was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an officer's demand.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court in May. Her license was suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

