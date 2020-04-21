BARRIE -- Two more residents at the Bradford Valley Care Community have died. Both were women in their 90s and were infected with COVID-19 two weeks ago. Seven residents at the facility have now passed away from the virus,Sienna Senior Living. who owns the residence.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, there are now 23 residents at the facility who are infected with COVID-19 and ten staff members, who are at home in self-isolation.

There are now a total of 216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe-Muskoka. One hundred four people have recovered from the virus, 61 are in self-isolation, and another 12 are in hospitals across the region, including in Alliston, Barrie, Orillia and Newmarket.

Officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health unit say they believe the infection rates may have plateaued in Simcoe Muskoka. But public health officials warn the virus is still active and spreading in the community, with people failing to maintain safe physical distancing and self-isolation measures.