Cascades Inc., a containerboard packaging group, says it is closing its plants in Barrie and Peterborough at the end of this year.

A spokesperson for the company says the announcement was made now so workers won’t be surprised when the doors close on December 31. The spokesperson says they are moving the volume of what’s produced in the local plants to other facilities in the province. According to the spokesperson, it’s part of a plan to bring the company closer to their customers and to reduce freight costs.

Operations will be redeployed to Vaughan, Etobicoke, and Guelph. The company spokesperson says they will work with employees who would like to transfer to the 40 jobs currently available.

The move will affect 50 employees at the Barrie plant.

The Quebec-based company bought the local plant on Fraser Court in Barrie from Jellco in 1997.

Cascades Inc. employs 11,500 people within North America and Europe.



