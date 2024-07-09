Two drivers nabbed at R.I.D.E checkpoints

In two day, Two drivers were charged with impaired driving offences on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

On July 1 and 2, Bracebridge provincial police held Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checks on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

At 2:15 p.m. on July 1, a vehicle entered the checkpoint, and officers quickly entered into an investigation into the driver's sobriety.

Police subsequently arrested and charged a 27-year-old Keswick man with a slew of impaired driving charges, as well as driving while suspended. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 6 to answer his charges.

At 2:30 p.m. on July 2, a vehicle entered the R.I.D.E. checkpoint, and officers questioned the driver's sobriety.

Police have arrested and charged a 67-year-old Toronto man with impaired driving charges. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 6 to answer his charges.