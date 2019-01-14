

Two people face charges of failing to stop for a school bus in the city of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

Provincial police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Portage Road.

Following the investigation, officers say both drivers, a 20-year-old Newmarket woman, and a 21-year-old woman from Guelph had been passing a school bus just before the collision.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.