Two drivers charged with failing to stop for school bus
A school bus is seen in this undated image.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 1:42PM EST
Two people face charges of failing to stop for a school bus in the city of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.
Provincial police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Portage Road.
Following the investigation, officers say both drivers, a 20-year-old Newmarket woman, and a 21-year-old woman from Guelph had been passing a school bus just before the collision.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.