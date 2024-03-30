Two charged with impaired driving in Orillia care home incident

Two individuals have been arrested and charged after an impaired driving incident at a local care home in Orillia.

Orillia OPP say they received a report around 1 p.m. on Friday of a resident leaving a care home without the staff's knowledge. Two individuals accompanied the resident.

Following the investigation that commenced, all individuals were located by police around 1:45 p.m. It was revealed that the resident departed the facility consensually with the known individuals.

Police determined that the two individuals with the resident had operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol. They were subsequently arrested.

A 50-year-old man from Barrie and a 39-year-old woman from Orangeville have both been charged with operating while impaired blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired alcohol contrary to section.

Both accused drivers' licenses have been suspended for 90 days, and a vehicle has been impounded for seven days. They are scheduled to appear in an Orillia court in April.

The resident was transferred to the care of Simcoe County Paramedics for precautionary reasons and has since been returned to the care home.