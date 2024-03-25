Two brazen break-ins with suspect on the lam: OPP

Burglar alarms broke the quiet of a pre-dawn Orillia downtown.

Two alarms sounded just over half an hour apart early Sunday morning.

The first, a Mississauga Street East address, was found to have a rear metal door pried open and a glass door smashed when police arrived shortly after 3 a.m.

With the Emergency Response Team (ERT) assistance, provincial police searched the area but the suspect got away.

Forty minutes later, a second alarm rang through the night when a business on Westmount Drive was broken into, with its front door glass brazenly smashed into the street.

Again, police were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) www.crimestopperssdm.com