BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two brazen break-ins with suspect on the lam: OPP

    An OPP cruiser in this undated file image. An OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    Share

    Burglar alarms broke the quiet of a pre-dawn Orillia downtown.

    Two alarms sounded just over half an hour apart early Sunday morning.

    The first, a Mississauga Street East address, was found to have a rear metal door pried open and a glass door smashed when police arrived shortly after 3 a.m.

    With the Emergency Response Team (ERT) assistance, provincial police searched the area but the suspect got away.

    Forty minutes later, a second alarm rang through the night when a business on Westmount Drive was broken into, with its front door glass brazenly smashed into the street.

    Again, police were unable to locate the suspect.

    If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) www.crimestopperssdm.com

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to talk to kids about a cancer diagnosis, according to experts

    Talking to children about the cancer diagnosis of their parent or loved one is important, and while families may have an instinct to protect their child from the scary feelings that come with it – clear communication is helpful for kids, said Dr. Claudia Gold, a pediatrician and early relational health specialist in Massachusetts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News