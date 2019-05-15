

CTV Barrie





Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment building in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say there was an altercation of some sort between a woman and three others at a three-storey walk-up apartment building on Berczy Street in the city’s east end around 5 p.m.

The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The other three people involved were also arrested but two were later released. One man faces a weapons-related charge.

No one was injured.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.