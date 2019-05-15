Featured
Two arrested following weapons call in Barrie
Barrie police units are parked along Berczy Street in Barrie responding to a weapons call on Wed., May 15, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 6:31PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 1:07PM EDT
Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment building in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say there was an altercation of some sort between a woman and three others at a three-storey walk-up apartment building on Berczy Street in the city’s east end around 5 p.m.
The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The other three people involved were also arrested but two were later released. One man faces a weapons-related charge.
No one was injured.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.