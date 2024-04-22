Truck company faces charges for neglecting vehicle safety on the highway

A commercial motor vehicle (CMV) company is now grappling with severe charges after failing to ensure the safety of its vehicles for highway driving.

On April 16, in South Bruce Peninsula on Highway 6, the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spotted a commercial motor vehicle hauling equipment they suspected was improperly secured.

This led to a traffic stop and a CMV inspection.

As a result of the stop, a 22-year-old from Markham was charged with failing to surrender a completed daily inspection report and failing to comply with federal regulations and safety requirements for transporting dangerous goods while untrained.

The driver was also charged with failing to mark or placard vehicles by the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, improper brakes on the trailer, an insecure load, operating a commercial motor vehicle with a load not secured, an overweight vehicle that violates a permit, and failing to equip a commercial motor vehicle with the required Electronic Logging Device information packet.

Additionally, a company from Vaughan has been charged with failing to comply with federal regulations and safety requirements, transporting dangerous goods while untrained, failing to mark or placard vehicles by the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, failing to ensure performance standards are met, failing to supply the driver with the daily inspection schedule, failing to provide the daily inspection is conducted correctly, permit operation of a commercial motor vehicle with load not secured, and an overweight vehicle.

The company was warned about driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect, having a defective braking system, and failing to equip a commercial motor vehicle with the required ELD information packet.

OPP emphasizes that due to the size and weight of these large vehicles, the outcome can be catastrophic when they collide, especially on a highway. CMVs can weigh more than 132,277 pounds.

When combined with speeds ranging from 80 to 105 kilometres an hour, these vehicles generate momentum and energy, giving them the potential to cause injuries, property damage and death.