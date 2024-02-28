Trial for dump truck driver accused of causing deadly collision in Severn Township begins

The trial of a Victoria Harbour man accused of causing a collision that ended the life of 60-year-old John Bull got underway Wednesday with photo evidence presented to the court.

An OPP forensics expert testified about what he saw upon arriving at the scene on February 5, 2021, after a dump truck driven by Vincent Vallee was involved in a collision with Bull's vehicle in Severn Township.

Police say Vallee's empty dump truck crossed the centreline into oncoming traffic, colliding with the GMC Jimmy driven by Bull, which sent it into a ditch along Quarry Road near St. Amant Road.

Bull died at the scene.

On Wednesday, the court was shown hundreds of photos of the crash scene, as the officer described one image showing the apparent damage of the dump truck toward its rear tire area and a build-up of snow inside the wheel. The officer said there were folds inside the rim.

Justice Susan Healey heard arguments from the defence that Vallee's charter rights were violated when he felt compelled to tell police what happened after the crash, claiming his client wasn't informed of his right to seek legal advice before giving officers a written statement.

The Barrie judge is expected to make her ruling on the issue Thursday.

Earlier this week, Bull's family was at the courthouse and told CTV News he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and well-respected businessman. Bull operated A/C Plus Automotive in Severn Township until his death.

The allegations against Vallee have not been proven in court.