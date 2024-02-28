Trial for dump truck driver accused of causing deadly collision in Severn Township begins
The trial of a Victoria Harbour man accused of causing a collision that ended the life of 60-year-old John Bull got underway Wednesday with photo evidence presented to the court.
An OPP forensics expert testified about what he saw upon arriving at the scene on February 5, 2021, after a dump truck driven by Vincent Vallee was involved in a collision with Bull's vehicle in Severn Township.
Police say Vallee's empty dump truck crossed the centreline into oncoming traffic, colliding with the GMC Jimmy driven by Bull, which sent it into a ditch along Quarry Road near St. Amant Road.
Bull died at the scene.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
On Wednesday, the court was shown hundreds of photos of the crash scene, as the officer described one image showing the apparent damage of the dump truck toward its rear tire area and a build-up of snow inside the wheel. The officer said there were folds inside the rim.
Justice Susan Healey heard arguments from the defence that Vallee's charter rights were violated when he felt compelled to tell police what happened after the crash, claiming his client wasn't informed of his right to seek legal advice before giving officers a written statement.
The Barrie judge is expected to make her ruling on the issue Thursday.
Earlier this week, Bull's family was at the courthouse and told CTV News he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and well-respected businessman. Bull operated A/C Plus Automotive in Severn Township until his death.
The allegations against Vallee have not been proven in court.
Top Stories
-
WEATHER ALERT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
BREAKING Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Mixed bag of winter weather makes for challenging ski season in Saskatchewan
Similar to Katy Perry's 2008 hit, winter conditions in Saskatchewan have been hot and cold, with the mixed weather creating challenging conditions for a ski hill northeast of Regina.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.