BARRIE -- The region woke up to another blast of winter as 10 centimeters fell across most of the region overnight.

It's not over. Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings all along the shores of Georgian Bay from Grey-Bruce through Simcoe County. The warnings stop short of Muskoka.

By the time it’s all over, some areas at higher elevations may see up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Snowsqualls aim to block out sunshine with up to 15cm of snow possible. High minus 4. Another 5-10cm of squalls is possible overnight. Minus 23 Windchill!Tomorrow has more sunshine arriving after flurries in the morning with minus 10 high! ❄️#barrie #weather #ctv #simcoecounty pic.twitter.com/8NZvRLc0VA — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) January 16, 2020

The main squalls are expected to stay west of Barrie, but 50 kilometer an hour winds are expected to begin this afternoon.

Squalls, coupled with deep cold, will see wind chill values dip to nearly minus 20 and make travelling treacherous.



Pack your mitts, toque and patience before the squalls taper off by Friday morning.