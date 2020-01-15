Treacherous conditions expected as squalls blanket the region
Snow squall warnings Thursday, January 16, 2020
BARRIE -- The region woke up to another blast of winter as 10 centimeters fell across most of the region overnight.
It's not over. Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings all along the shores of Georgian Bay from Grey-Bruce through Simcoe County. The warnings stop short of Muskoka.
By the time it’s all over, some areas at higher elevations may see up to 25 centimetres of snow.
The main squalls are expected to stay west of Barrie, but 50 kilometer an hour winds are expected to begin this afternoon.
Squalls, coupled with deep cold, will see wind chill values dip to nearly minus 20 and make travelling treacherous.
Pack your mitts, toque and patience before the squalls taper off by Friday morning.