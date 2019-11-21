A 51-year-old man is dead, and a family is grieving after a tragic accident on private property late Wednesday night in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 11:00 p.m. to a rural property north of Highway 9 near Tottenham for a crash involving a tractor and sedan.

Simcoe County Paramedics Deputy Chief JC Gilbert says paramedics "arrived on scene to find a 51-year-old male suffering life threatening traumatic injuries. The patient was not transported to hospital."

OPP say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Collision Investigators with the OPP are trying to piece together what led to the crash.

Police describe this as an ‘unfortunate incident’ and are not releasing any names to protect the privacy of the family.