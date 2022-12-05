Traffic stops nets driver weapons and drug charges

Police display evidence from an alleged bust in the Town of Mono, Ont., on Sun., Dec. 4, 2022. (OPP/Twitter) Police display evidence from an alleged bust in the Town of Mono, Ont., on Sun., Dec. 4, 2022. (OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver