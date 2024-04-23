Traffic stop leads to illegal drug and weapons bust

South Bruce OPP seized illegal drugs and prohibited weapons from a vehicle along Durham Street in Kincardine.

On April 18, OPP conducted a traffic stop when, shortly after, they noticed illicit drugs inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, OPP charged a 42-year-old man with possession of a substance for trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with probation.

Two other individuals were charged with possession of a substance for trafficking.

A 39-year-old from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula was charged with possession of a substance for trafficking and failure to comply with the undertaking.

A 23-year-old from Saugeen First Nation was charged with possession of a substance for trafficking and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The five accused individuals were held for a bail hearing in Walkerton.