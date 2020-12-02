BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after a suspicious tow truck fire in Newmarket early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a home on Skinner Avenue to find the truck fully engulfed in flames in the overnight hours.

Investigators believe the blaze was intentionally set.

Officials say no one was injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating. Police are urging anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact them.