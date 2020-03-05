TORONTO -- A 14-year-old boy who police believe was abducted in Toronto on Wednesday morning was heard yelling for help as he was forced into a Jeep, investigators said Thursday as they continued their search for him.

Toronto police issued an Amber Alert for Shammah Jolayemi shortly after midnight -- sixteen hours after he was last seen -- saying they were "extremely concerned" for his safety.

"A 14-year-old boy was observed to be screaming, 'Help me! Help me!' and to be forced into a black Jeep Wrangler by two males," Insp. Jim Gotell told a news conference.

"We do believe that the person being forced into that vehicle is the 14-year-old that is currently missing. We do believe that he has been abducted, and we are asking for the assistance of the public."

Shammah was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue in northwestern Toronto.

Police said they were looking for two men, between 18 and 22 years old, who were wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads. Officers were also looking for the Jeep, which they said had oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

Ontario Amber Alert in effect. ^jt pic.twitter.com/zWYOGKWnEc — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) March 5, 2020

Investigators said they want to speak to the boy's stepbrother, Olalekan Osikoya, but gave no further details

Shammah is described as about six feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.