BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Bracebridge and Gravenhurst as a string of powerful storms moves across Ontario.

In cottage country, the weather agency one of the thunderstorms may be producing a tornado. As threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises you go indoors and get to the lowest floor possible, away from windows and doors.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place across the rest of the region, including communities like Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Midland, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Shelburne, Orangeville, and Dufferin County.

Environment Canada says the storms are capable of producing winds of up to 120 km/h, hail, and heavy rain.