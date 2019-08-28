From chairs and umbrellas to paddleboards and old boats, Tiny Township is dealing with some major littering along the beach.

"We don't want private property left on a municipally-owned property," says Tiny Township Mayor George Cornell.

Items left behind by beachgoers were tagged by the township staff last week to notify the owners to remove it or have it hauled away.

"We're not inhibiting anybody from bringing things down to the beach and enjoying their time on the beach," Cornell says. "But please, when you're finished with your enjoyment of the beach, remove your personal items."

Crews arrived at Wahnekenwening Beach at 7:30 this morning to clean up what was left behind, including abandoned furniture and firepits.

Property owners along the beach are questioning council's motive, saying their items have been on the beach for years.

"We have a letter from our lawyer that says we have a legal right to have our property there," says resident Steve McNamara.

Town councillors plan to meet with those residents to discuss the issue.

The mayor says all of the items removed from the beach today will be held at a local public works yard to be picked up.