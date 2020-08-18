BARRIE, ONT. -- Tiny Township has taken the face mask requirement a step further by implementing its own bylaw to enforce the rule.

The township unanimously passed the bylaw to push the message at Monday evening's council meeting.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit made face masks a requirement inside indoor public spaces in July.

The health unit's top doc, Dr. Charles Gardner said there is evidence that wearing a face mask could limit the spread of the virus.

Individuals who choose not to follow the rules could face a fine of up to $1,000.

The added regulation is effective next week and will last until at least Oct. 19.

A face covering means a medical or non-medical mask or other face coverings such as a bandana, a scarf or cloth that covers the mouth and nose, according to the health unit.