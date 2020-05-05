BARRIE -- Three more residents at the Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie have died with COVID-19, reports the local health unit.

One person passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Monday, while the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports the other two people died at the Barrie home on Sunday, bringing the region's death toll to 23.

There are outbreaks at seven facilities in the region, according to health officials on Tuesday.

The latest outbreak is at Chartwell Muskoka Traditions.

A woman in her 90s has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Huntsville retirement residence on Legacy Lane.

Meanwhile, the health unit has declared the outbreak at the I.O.O.F. Seniors Home in Barrie over after the only infected person, a staff member, fully recovered.

The health unit declares an outbreak at a facility with a single confirmed case.

Ontario reported 387 new cases today, and 61 more deaths.

To date, 1,361 people have died in the province with COVID-19.

Nearly 70 per cent of those who have tested positive for the virus in Ontario have now recovered.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides