Three people injured in Caledon crash

Three people are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Sunday.

The incident happened just before noon on Charleston Sideroad and Horseshoe Hill Road, where the two vehicles collided.

According to police, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while one person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Charleston sideroad from Highway 10 to Airport Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.