Three dogs are dead after a late night fire in Springwater Township.

Two people were able to escape from the Sunnidale Road home, just as flames started to spread through the building. They made a barefoot run to their neighbour’s house to call 911.

One dog was also able to escape the fire, but three others perished.

The home was engulfed in flames when Springwater and Essa firefighters arrived on scene. Damage is estimated at $350,000 and the cause is considered accidental.

The owners of the home are staying with family in Orillia.