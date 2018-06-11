

CTV Barrie





Three bodies have now been recovered following a fire north of Hanover.

The fire at a home on 5th Avenue Southwest in Chesley was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Chesley fire chief Robert Bell was the first firefighter to arrive at the scene. He said flames were coming through every window in the house and had spread to a second house.

The first house was destroyed, while the second received significant damage.

A neighbour tells CTV News that a mother and father made it out of the house, along with one child, but the father went back inside to try and rescue the other two children. Neither he nor the other children were ever seen leaving the house.

The forensic identification unit has been called along with the office of the fire marshal.