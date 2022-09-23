This township is permanently shifting to a 4-day work week after successful trial period
The Township of Springwater is permanently shifting its 75 full-time employees to a four-day work week following a "successful" five-month pilot project.
The trial started in April with employees split into two teams, half working Monday to Thursday and the other Tuesday to Friday on mostly 10-hour shifts.
The township said the shift is aimed to "foster a better work-life balance for its employees."
Three separate surveys noted positive feedback, the township stated in a release.
"Staff cited greater productivity, more time for family and household commitments, and improved mental health as the primary benefits of their new work schedule."
Springwater Mayor Don Allen said the new work program improved the level and quality of service provided to residents.
"Not only have we increased our accessibility to the public at no extra cost, but we have also improved our ability to attract and retain top talented employees who will help guide the smart, sustainable growth of our municipality," the mayor said.
The flexible work arrangement requires employees to meet the same contractual 35 to 40 hours per week.
It does not impact public office hours, which remain 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
