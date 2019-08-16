

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Commuters in our region received welcome news on Thursday night as the Ford government announced the Bradford Bypass would go ahead.

"This is great news for the people of York Region and Simcoe County," reads a statement from Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

The PC's said the Highway 400-404 link would move forward after being parked on a shelf for more than a decade.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mulroney stated, "The first step towards making this project a reality is to review and update the Environmental Assessment that was first approved by the Progressive Conservative government in 2002."

The McGuinty government shelved plans for the bypass, but in 2017, the province suggested the project was back on the table.

The proposed transportation corridor would serve as a 16-kilometre route connecting the 400-404 highways with access through Bradford West Gwillimbury.

"The bypass will relieve congestion, support planned urban development and help move goods and people. I have been advocating for this project since I was first elected," read the statement from Mulroney.

Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement that the County is please by the news, "We hope that the Bradford Bypass development will provide added incentive for more businesses to consider investing in the thriving Simcoe County economy."

There is no timeline for when construction will begin, but the Ministry of Transportation sent a statement to CTV News that reads, "The ministry is moving quickly to assign engineering resources to begin the review and update of the environmental assessment study for the Bradford Bypass."