BARRIE, ONT. -- There will be no boats going through the Trent Severn Waterway until at least June 2 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Parks Canada says it will delay the launch of its Ontario visitor services on the Trent Severn, including camping.

A Parks Canada release says all reservations impacted by the delay will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full. Visitors do not have to do anything to cancel their reservations.

The delay is to prevent the potential risk of spreading COVID-19 and aligns with the current provincial travel restrictions.

While visitor services are temporarily closed, washrooms at the site will remain open, and Parks Canada staff members will still carry out critical functions, such as water management and infrastructure work.

Visitors should check the Parks Canada website before they travel.

Last year, pandemic restrictions also caused the Trent Severn Waterway National Historic Site to remain closed until the beginning of June, with camping facilities not opening until the end of the month.