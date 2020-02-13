BARRIE -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police say is considered armed and dangerous who is known to visit parts of our region.

Jamie Dryden is serving nearly three years for aggravated assault, break and enter and theft. Dryden is also wanted by Hamilton police for several violent crimes. Officials say he breached his statutory release.

The 32-year-old is an Indigenous man, five-foot-six, 165lbs, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including a panther, spider web, skulls and barbed wire on his left forearm. He also has one on his right arm that reads, 'Two men keep a secret, two are dead' and an eye tattoo on his left hand.

Police say Dryden is known to frequent the Barrie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Thunderbay, Hamilton, Brantford, York, Durham and Toronto areas.

Anyone who has contact with Jamie Dryden or sees him is urged to contact the police.