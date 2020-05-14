BARRIE -- The Trent-Severn Waterway remains closed to the public this May long weekend.

Parks Canada says visitor services, such as lock stations, parking lots, trails, day-use areas, mooring and boat launches are suspended until May 31.

The Trent-Severn Waterway Historic Site will not be open for navigation before June 1, says Parks Canada.

The restrictions are to prevent the potential risk of spreading COVID-19.

Parks Canada is also discouraging the use of the waterway at this time and warns if used, it is at one's own risk.

While visitor services are temporarily closed, Parks Canada staff members will still carry out critical functions, such as water management and infrastructure work.