The gardens around Georgian Bay blossom during its annual garden tour

The Georgian Bay Garden Tour is once again hosting its annual event in the second week of August.

The Aug. 12 tour encompasses properties in Midland, Penetanguishene, and the Townships of Tay and Tiny and is run entirely by community volunteers.

More than a dozen gardeners are showing their blooms this year, varying from extensive rural gardens to small-town green spaces and water features to rock gardens.

“Our garden search last year was made easy by so many of the gardeners approaching us,” Kay Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the tour has a group of very invested, knowledgeable and proud gardeners who can’t wait to share their gardens.

Additionally, visitors can answer questions about the plants they have, potential sources and maybe even a few specimens to buy.

“Once again, we will sell tickets online and at a few select vendors.”

Hawkins said the tour is moving to a brochure format with the addresses and descriptions and, ideally the GPS notations.

However, the wristband will remain as your entry ticket, Hawkins said.

All of the proceeds from the tour go to Hospice Huronia – Tomkins House.