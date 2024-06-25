The future of electric vehicles on full display in Simcoe County

The power and potential of EVs were the hot topic of discussion Tuesday as the Electric Vehicle Show returned to Midhurst.

Owners and businesses were on-site to answer questions about the benefits of transitioning to an EV, how the technology is changing the auto industry and what makes the experience one to consider.

"Anywhere you can find electricity, anywhere you can plug in a lightbulb, you can charge your vehicle," raved Rick Wagner, volunteer with the Electric Vehicle Society – Barrie Orillia Chapter.

The Electric Vehicle Show returned to Midhurst, Ont., on Tues., June 25, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Hosted by the County of Simcoe, the event was supported by Plug'n Drive and the EV Society - Barrie-Orillia Chapter, offering a range of EVs currently on display, along with the chance to get behind the wheel for a test drive.

Plug'n Drive is a non-profit organization committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in order to maximize their environmental and economic benefits.

The EV Society is a collection of volunteers who are passionate about the future of the technology and hope to clarify any queries from curious citizens.

"The number one question is, how long does the battery last, and what kind of mileage do you get out of these vehicles?" said Wagner, adding, "Most vehicles now have a range of above 400; some even go as high as 600, and people keep the cars for eight to 15 years, so that battery will outlast the ownership of your vehicle".

If you missed the show, the Electric Vehicle Society takes these events on the road. The full schedule is available online.