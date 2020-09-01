BARRIE, ONT. -- The Farmhouse restaurant in Barrie will remain closed for several months after a basement fire last week.

Owner Randy Feltis says they are forced to close the restaurant doors for at least three months because of the fire.

"We pivoted quite well out of COVID. We got the patio open, and we brought 34 people back to work, so we are really proud of that, and, you know, this is just like, a kick in the backside, basically, because everyone has been laid off again," Feltis says.

The small fire started in the electrical room of the Bradford and Tiffin streets establishment. Fire crews quickly put it out and saved the building, but there was significant smoke damage to the basement.