BARRIE, ONT. -- A server at Barrie's Farmhouse Restaurant is credited with saving the building when a fire sparked in the basement.

According to the restaurant's owner, the fire started in the mechanical room, and the server jumped into action using an extinguisher to fight the flames.

Firefighters soon took over, having arrived just minutes after the alarms sounded at the eatery on Bradford and Tiffin streets on Sunday afternoon.

"The patrons and the management here did a great job of making sure everybody was evacuated," said Platoon Chief Domenic Filippelli.

No one was injured.

The building was saved, but the fire caused significant smoke damage in the basement.

The owner hopes to reopen later this week.

With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris