Tents expose homeless plight

Shelters draw attention to the homelessness crisis by erecting several tents along the Lakeshore in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 11, 2022. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News) Shelters draw attention to the homelessness crisis by erecting several tents along the Lakeshore in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 11, 2022. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News)

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.

