BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting ten new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the region's total to 825.

The majority of the cases are among the 18-35 age group.

Barrie's cases are men between the ages of 18 to 44, and both are still under investigation.

Wasaga Beach, Muskoka Lakes, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Penetanguishene, New Tecumseth, Huntsville, and Adjala-Tosorontio also confirming new cases.

One of the previous cases assigned to Collingwood has been removed and assigned to a different health unit.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 478 new cases, the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases since early May.

Most of the newly confirmed cases came from Toronto (153), Ottawa (90), and Peel Region (95).

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott more than 32,000 tests for the virus were processed over the last 24 hours.