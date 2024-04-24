BARRIE
Barrie

    • Temporary closure on busy road in Innisfil: Starting next month

    A two-week road closure will be in effect in Innisfil following the completion of a sanitary sewer tie-in.

    Starting on May 6 at 6 a.m., Killarney Beach Road from the 20th Sideroad to Church Drive will be closed till 6 a.m. on May 20.

    The City says that the sanitary sewer is used to collect and transmit domestic, commercial, institutional, and industrial wastewater.

    For more information on this closure, contact customer service at 705-436-3710.

