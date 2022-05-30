Teens, 14 and 15, arrested after threats made in Aurora

Two teens in Aurora are in custody after police say a video surfaced of a teenager making threats while holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say while no schools were named in the video, two schools were placed in a hold and secure "near where the video was made."

Officers identified the two individuals involved, ages 14 and 15, and said they were in possession of replica firearms.

Police say they will not be releasing the video because of the ages of the teens involved.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which protects the identities of minors.

Police are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.