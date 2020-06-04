BARRIE, ONT. -- A 16-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Orangeville.

It happened on County Road 3 just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

OPP say the vehicle was travelling westbound when its driver lost control.

The deceased teen had been a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and another passenger were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control or whether charges will be laid.

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with Dufferin OPP.