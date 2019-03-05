

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old Barrie man faces charges in connection with four armed robberies over two days within the city.

Police say an attempted armed robbery occurred at a fast food outlet on Bayfield Street on Monday afternoon.

The suspect fled empty-handed and ran into a hair salon across the street where he allegedly showed a weapon, demanded money and again fled with nothing.

Police arrested a man shortly after in the Georgian Mall parking lot.

The accused faces charges for these two incidents along with two more alleged armed robberies that happened on Sunday.

The teen is facing 16 charges and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing.